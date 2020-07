PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Post 64’s record moved to 10-6 Tuesday after they split a doubleheader at home with Bartlesville.

Post 64 picked up the 5-2 win over the Indians in game one, with Davis Davenport going the distance in his first start for the senior squad. He had four strikeouts in the game.

They dropped the second game 4-1.