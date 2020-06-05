Pittsburg Post 64 opens 2020 season

JOPLIN, Mo. — For the players, coaches, and fans of Pittsburg Post 64, the sights and sounds of baseball are welcome now more than ever. Even as the players shake off the rust formed from the lack of a high school baseball season.

“Oh there was definitely some rust,” Center fielder and pitcher Cameron Draeger said. But after one game you get most of it worked out. I think next game we’re going to come back out with knowing a lot more about what we did wrong.”

There are some new faces on this year’s senior squad, including head coach Tyler Brynds, who took the field as a player for the team just two years ago.

Because the National American Legion suspended its summer baseball program, and a sate Legion championship won’t be held, Post 64 will play as an independent team this summer.

“Even though we’re not under American Legion affiliation this year, we’re still working towards the state tournament and everything next year,” General Manger Ron Light said. “It’s not taking this year off. Taking this year off was never an option because we still have to prepare for what’s coming up next year. We’ll deal with problems as they arise or circumstances as they come up and we’ll get better looking forward to the state tournament next year.”

Their first game of the season didn’t end the way they may have hoped, in a 11-5 time limit loss. But for these players, coaches, and fans, losing a game might be better than not playing one at all.

“We were really bummed that we could get our season,” Draeger said. “But now we’re definitely ready to get back.”