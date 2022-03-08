PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new Head Football Coach for Pittsburg High School was selected Monday.

Josh Lattimer

On March 7th, the USD Board of Education approved Josh Lattimer as the new Head Football Coach at PHS. Lattimer is currently the Strength and Conditioning coach at the school but will continue in this role and his new position.

Lattimer, an alumnus of Pittsburg State University, came on to work at PHS in May of last year with 15 years of coaching experience, the high school said in a release.

“WE, my family and I, are extremely excited and humbly honored to be in this position in such a prestigious program. The players, coaches, community, and Dragon Nation will get OUR best effort day in and day out. The best is ahead!” says Coach Lattimer when asked about his new role.

Coach Lattimer will assume his new duties effective July 1.