Pittsburg baseball takes down Carl Junction in high-scoring contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Pittsburg High School baseball team defeated Carl Junction at Joe Becker Stadium on Saturday, 6-4. The Purple Dragons scored four runs in the first inning, then two in the second. The Bulldogs spend the rest of the game trying to catch up, but came up short after a would-be rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Purple Dragons will travel to Chanute, on Monday, April 26 with first pitch slated for 4:30 p.m. Carl Junction will play at Webb City on Tuesday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m.