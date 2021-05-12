Pittsburg baseball ousts Nevada in final contest of regular season

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg High School baseball team defeated the Nevada Tigers, 5-3, on Wednesday in the final contest of the regular season. The Purple Dragons finish the regular season 14-6, while the Tigers boast an 18-6 record.

Keith Matlock, Pittsburg head coach, says, “We’ve had some up and down moments at times. We have some young kids, we’re a fairly young team. Not having anything last year, we had to try to go through some growing pains and things, but this week, we really felt like they played well. Especially this game. We knew we needed to play better going into sub-state, and I think we did that today.”

Nevada will play either East Newton or Lamar to kick off the Class 4, District 12 tournament on Saturday, May 15. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m. Pittsburg will know what their postseason schedule will look like when the Class 5A schedule is released the same day.