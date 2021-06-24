Pittsburg American Legion hosts inaugural Matt Newbery Memorial Baseball Tournament

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Post #64 baseball is putting on a tournament this weekend in honor of Matt Newbery, who passed away from COVID-19 in November.

Newbery was a large part of Post #64 baseball for four years, announcing the games, operating the scoreboard, and keeping stats. Before his time with Post #64, he worked as an assistant sports information director at Pittsburg State University, as well as the assistant commissioner of the MIAA in Kansas City for 15 years.

His colleagues at Post #64 say he knew so much about local sports history, it’s impossible to replace him.

Allen Eichhorn, Pittsburg American Legion Adjutant, says, “How do we know, how do we record some of this stuff? Anytime we need it or had a problem finding a deal, all we had to do was ask Matt. He never had it on paper, so we didn’t have any guidelines. But he knew everything from years ago.”

Ronnie Light, Pittsburg Post #64 baseball manager says, “That’s what we lost, was all of that information, plus spending as much time with him as we did, we lost a friend too.”

The tournament began Thursday and will conclude on Sunday, June 27.