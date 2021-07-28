Pittsburg All-Stars prepare for Little League Midwest Regional

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One of the most looked forward-to sporting events of the year is always the Little League World Series; we get to see the best of the country’s youth compete on the diamond, and there’s a chance we could see a local team this year.

The Pittsburg 12U Baseball All-Stars won the Kansas state title this past weekend, but they don’t plan on stopping there. Soon, they’ll head to Indianapolis to compete in the Midwest Regional. The only thing standing between them, and a Little League World Series appearance, is elite pitching that they’re working day and night to combat.

Walter Busch, All-Stars manager, says, “We got a short time frame to prepare for going to Indianapolis, where in the first round we play Minnesota, so we’re just trying to get our kids as prepared as we can be to get up there and be as competitive as we can be in those games.”

And as far as their goal at the regional?

Christian Krogen, All-Stars player, says, “Winning games and doing good at the plate. Just winning.”

The All-Stars will play in the Midwest Regional on Saturday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m.