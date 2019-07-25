Pittsburg 12U All-Stars Prepare for Little League Midwest Regional

PITTSBURG, KS — The Pittsburg 12U Baseball All-Stars captured the Kansas State Title earlier this month, and now the team is gearing up for the Little League Midwest Regional in Indianapolis.

The team held a practice Wednesday, where the players worked on hitting, and fine-tuned some of their set plays and skills.

Pittsburg leaves for Indiana next Thursday (Aug. 1) with the goal of earning a bid to the Little League World Series in Williamsport. While there is business to attend to on the field, the team is trying to enjoy itself with this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We’re having a blast,” Pittsburg 12U All-Star Carsen Nickelson said. “We’re just trying to soak this all in and have as much fun as we can. We’re very tight. We’re like a family. Our friendships are very good and we’re just having fun.”

Fellow teammate Blake Wilkes added, “We just got to be focused and keep our minds on baseball and not on anything else. It feels good to show how a small city can make a big impact.”

“These kids out here, they love the game of baseball, and they love to have fun,” Coach Duane Vaughn said. “And I don’t think the pressure is going to get to them one bit. They’re going to enjoy the moment, and have a great deal of fun.”

Pittsburg takes on the state champions from North Dakota Saturday Aug. 3 at 6:00 P.M. (CDT). The game can be seen on the ESPN+ platform.