Pittsburg 12U All-Stars Lose in LLWS Midwest Region Opener

WESTFIELD, IN — The Pittsburg 12-and-under All-Stars fell to the North Dakota Little League Champions 8-0 to open the Little League Midwest Regional.

The Kansas Little League Champions surrendered runs in each of the first four innings, including two in the second inning, and four in the fourth inning.

Conner Proffitt, Noah Duncan, and Carsen Nickelson had the three hits for Pittsburg on Saturday evening. Nickelson, and Brady VanBecelaere both pitched an inning without giving up a run.

Pittsburg is now in the loser’s bracket and will face Webb City, the Missouri champions, on Monday at 3:00 p.m. in a battle of two local teams. The game can be seen on the ESPN+ streaming platform