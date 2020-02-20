Pitt Women win third consecutive game, 61-59 at MoWest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Pitt State Women win their third consecutive game on the road against Missouri Western, 61-59.

Front row seats here at Looney Complex for #PittState WBB and Missouri Western @KODESports



Let’s hoop. pic.twitter.com/f0kLR9dChy — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 20, 2020

The Pitt State women had three players in double figures led by Athena Alvarado with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Meghan Maher added 13 points and Tristan Gegg had 11 on only 17 minutes of play. Gegg would have to leave the game early due to an apparent lower body injury.

The type of win that’ll help make a case for a potential bid at the NCAA Tournament.



Leading scorer goes down and the Gorillas didn’t falter. Says a lot about this team. #PittState hangs on to win 61-59 @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 20, 2020

The Pitt State Women (15-9, 11-5) will return to action on Saturday as they face Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, tip-off at 1:30 PM.