Pitt Women win third consecutive game, 61-59 at MoWest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Pitt State Women win their third consecutive game on the road against Missouri Western, 61-59.
The Pitt State women had three players in double figures led by Athena Alvarado with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Meghan Maher added 13 points and Tristan Gegg had 11 on only 17 minutes of play. Gegg would have to leave the game early due to an apparent lower body injury.
The Pitt State Women (15-9, 11-5) will return to action on Saturday as they face Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, tip-off at 1:30 PM.