Pitt State’s Piper Misse named 2019 MIAA Fall Student-Athlete of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA announced its 2019 Fall Student-Athlete of the Year Awards. Pittsburg State senior Piper Misse was named the female honoree.

Misse was a cross country student-athlete during the fall season for the Gorillas. She captured her second career individual MIAA cross country championship in 2019 and helped PSU to its third straight conference title. Misse, and the Gorillas, also qualified for the NCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country Championships in the fall season.

In the classroom, the senior excelled with a 4.0 GPA in nursing. Misse was a 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America selection and is under consideration for the accolade again this season. She was an MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient, MIAA Scholar-Athlete, and MIAA Academic Honor Roll recipient all four years of her career. Misse was also tabbed with Pittsburg State’s 2020 Outstanding Senior Award and will graduate Summa Cum Laude from the university.