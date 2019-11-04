Pitt State’s Piper Misse is one of a kind

To most, Pitt State cross country runner Piper Misse is a rockstar. She brightens up a room as soon as she walks in. She knows how to bring out the best not only from herself, but from her teammates as well.

Let’s rewind the tape, because before we arrive at the finish, there’s always a beginning. And for Misse, it began at an early age and a number of steps to reach that point.

“My high school cross country coach was really recruiting my best friend to run for him,” Misse said. “And she asked me one day at the end of our freshman year if I would go out with the team with her, and I was like, ‘Oh, sure. That sounds fun.'”

Fast forward a few years later and Piper raced her way to becoming a state champion in high school. No matter how many times she crosses the finish line, there’s still one other aspect that helps her get there.

“Doing nursing and running, it helps me remain calm under pressure,” Misse said. “Whenever I’m in clinical starting an IV, or whenever I’m getting ready to stand on the starting line of a race. Both with the athletes I’m competing with and my patients, I try and empower them to achieve things that they previously might not have thought possible.”

Piper may not have predicted her winning multiple MIAA titles in the past few years, but she’s learned no matter where, or how, you start you can still chase that finish you’ve been working towards.

“I hope if anybody remembers anything I did,” she said, “That they not think of me, so much as they think, ‘Well, if she can do it, then I can do it.”