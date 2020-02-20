Pitt State’s Nate Dreiling named defensive assistant at University of Oregon

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s Nate Dreiling is making the move from Division II football to the Pac-12.

The former Gorilla linebacker and 2011 Division II National Defensive Player of the Year previously served as Pitt State’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He heads to Eugene, Or., where he will be the Ducks newest defensive assistant.

Excited to announce that I will be coaching at The University of Oregon #DUCKS pic.twitter.com/RrsfhubwrR — Nate Dreiling (@CoachNDreiling) February 20, 2020



Dreiling played five seasons for the Gorillas between 2009-2013 and was also a member of the 2011 national championship team. The 2011 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and most recently experienced a short stint with the Omaha Mammoths of the Fall Experimental Football League (FXFL) before returning to Pitt State.