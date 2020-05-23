Pitt State’s Levi Wyrick picks up 2019-2020 MIAA Winter Student Athlete of the Year

Pittsburg State University senior football and track and field athlete Levi Wyrick continues to rack up the academic honors with the latest being named 2019-20 MIAA Winter Male Student Athlete of the Year.

The Elk City, Kan., native finished as the MIAA runner-up in the weight throw at the 2020 MIAA Indoor Championships, which helped the Gorillas take home a second place team finish. On the football field, Wyrick made 23 tackles (seven solo) with six tackles for loss, one quarterback sack and one forced fumble during his senior season as a defensive end.

On top of this most recent award, Wyrick is a four-time Google Cloud NCAA Division II Academic All-America recipient in both football and track and field. He also was selected as the 2018-19 MIAA Ken B. Jones Award recipient, earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award every year during his academic career, and he is a three-year MIAA Scholar Athlete honoree.