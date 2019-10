JOPLIN, Mo-- The Missouri Southern Men's Cross Country team had six runners in the top 20 as it claimed its second straight MIAA Title. The Lions took home the crown with a low score of 35 points.

Sophomore Gidieon Kimutai (23 minutes, 37.3 seconds ) won his second straight MIAA Individual championship. Webb City native Ryan Riddle (24 minutes, 42.4 seconds) came in seventh.