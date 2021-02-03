Pitt State’s Brian Wright says newest 2021 recruiting class ‘critical’ to success of program

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University’s Brian Wright has wasted no time on the recruiting trail since he first arrived as head coach of the Gorillas last year.

It has certainly been different and adjustments have had to be made as Wright and the Gorillas completed the 2021 recruiting class — the second that Wright’s been a part of. There were a lot of Zoom calls and FaceTimes, but Pitt State was able to sign 38 high school seniors along with the addition of two transfers.

Local talent has always been a point of emphasis for the Gorillas when you look at signings in this class like Webb City’s Grant Goltra or Cassville’s Zach Coenen. But having that abbreviated four-game season in the fall did wonders for Wright and the Gorillas, finding where to really build that depth on the roster as this past season’s players are able to return next year without losing a year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

“We know we have nine players coming back that are taking full advantage of that extra season as seniors, and we’ll have a group of juniors next year that can then decide to come back another year, or go ahead and graduate and be done,” Wright said. “So we knew this class was critical to the success of our program and the future.”

Pitt State’s 2021 recruiting class also includes local names such as: Ryan Wooldridge (Lamar High School), Ty Gates (Frontenac High School), Janko Kalan (St. Mary’s Colgan), and Kannon Keller (St. Mary’s Colgan),