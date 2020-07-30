Pitt State’s Ashton McCorry keeps her shoe game strong

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Shoes. Lots and lots of shoes. It’s the name of the game and this is Ashton McCorry’s game.

“I find it fun,” McCorry said. “It’s kind of like new, something fresh. But I’m like you can never have too many pairs of shoes–you really can’t.

There’s a story behind every shoe. Sneakers featured in state championships and shoes that provide a little bit of luck in big time games.

Every shoestring threads together different moments of her life. From the time she was 12 years old to stepping on the court with the Pittsburg State University Gorillas. She’s always looking for those next pair of fresh kicks.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a ride or die like, ‘Oh my shoes are better than yours,’ but like I like it when I see people that have cool shoes on and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, where’d you get those?'” McCorry said. “And then half the time I’m like I think I’m going to go get some too.”

Some people might wear hats, but McCorry rides with low-tops, high-tops, different styles with different levels of comfort. When it’s decision time of what pair to lace up, it’s all about sporting the right ones to match the mood.

“If I’m going to have a good day I usually pick a brighter color, or like my most white pair of shoes,” McCorry said. “Like you know what, you’re going to go get an ‘A’ on your test. Here we go.”

Each pair is unique. But every pair provides a similar feeling of scoring an ‘A’ on that test. And nothing can beat a fresh pair of shoes.

“Sometimes I used to fall asleep in my shoes because I was like so happy that I got a new pair,” McCorry said. “I’m like, ‘Can’t take them away from me now, huh?'”