Pitt State’s A.J. Walker bet on himself and is all-in

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KODE 12) — There’s no quit in Pitt State’s A.J. Walker.

You see the jersey across the chest, but what you might not see is the name Walker has fought for on the back.

“When I’m out there, I try to have fun,” Walker explained. “You got to have fun with it. If you aren’t having fun with it, you shouldn’t be doing it. So I’m just trying to have fun when I play.”

Like all of us, Walker grew up with a dream. His dream happened to be playing basketball at the highest level. But when he wasn’t given the chance to play the sport he loves in high school, he almost walked away from it completely.

His family reaffirmed his passion and eventually Walker found himself at Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago, Neb. There he helped deliver the first win in school history as a freshman.

The team he was playing against at the time was Wenthrow Military Academy where State Fair Community College’s current men’s head basketball coach Matt Brown previously coached. It was then Brown knew there was something special with Walker.

“He’s earned everything he got,” Brown told KODE 12 via phone. “He spent a lot of time in the gym, and stayed with it there too.”

“Whether you have high accolades or none from high school, it really doesn’t make a difference. It’s what you do with the opportunity you have at hand.”

A season later, Brown offered Walker a partial scholarship at State Fair Community College. Walker committed and paid the rest of the price out of pocket. Once Walker showcased what he could do on the court, he was given a full ride.

“This person might think you’re one of the worst basketball players he’s ever seen and someone out there thinks you’re one of the toughest guards that he’s seen,” Walker said. “And that’s the opportunity that there was. So, I just ran with it.”

Walker ran with it all the way to Pitt State, where he met head coach Kim Anderson. Fast forward a season and despite some other minor setbacks such as injury and NCAA transfer issues, Walker leads the team in scoring, averaging over 16 points per game.

“He’s kind of what college basketball is all about,” Anderson said. “He’s a guy who gives it everything in practice, gives it everything in a game, and he’s so much fun to coach.”

Don’t get it twisted though. Every step on Walker’s journey served as pure motivation for the next part of his life. Walker dreams of playing basketball at a professional level wherever that may take him. It’s what has brought him this far in the first place.

“Whenever that day comes for the people who come out to the game, they know that I played hard every time I stepped out onto the court,” Walker said. “… They’ll be like, ‘Oh, I remember A.J. Walker.’ He used to do this, he used to do that. He always smiled; He always talked to the fans. So I feel like that’ll be good, it’ll be good.”