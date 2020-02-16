Pitt State women’s move to ten wins in conference play with 60-54 victory against Northwest Missouri

PITTSBURG, Kan. — After a tough two-game road trip, the Pittsburg State Gorillas women’s basketball team (14-9, 10-5 MIAA) bounced back with two straight wins at home. The latest 60-54 victory over the Northwest Missouri Bearcats (11-13, 6-9) marks the 10th conference win for the Gorillas.

It was a close one as the Bearcats gave the Gorillas some push, especially towards the later end of the game. Pitt State’s defense stepped up once again, preventing Northwest Missouri from taking the lead and forcing the Bearcats to foul in the closing seconds of the game.

Erin Davis came up and knocked down some clutch free throws to put the game away. Tristan Gegg led all-scorers with 24 points with Maya Williams behind her with 10 points and seven rebounds. And then the biggest moment of all … Athena Alvarado joined the 1,000 points club in the first half of the game as she finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Pitt State resumes play on Wednesday in St. Joseph, Mo., for a rematch against the Missouri Western Griffons (18-6, 10-5) with tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.