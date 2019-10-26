Pitt State Women’s Cross Country Takes Home Third Straight Conference Title

JOPLIN, Mo– Senior Piper Misse (21 minutes, 23.9 seconds) raced home to the individual MIAA title, and helped Pittsburg State Women’s Cross Country win its third Straight conference team championship. Pitt State scored 78 points overall as a team.

"She's just tremendous. A great leader for our team."



Pitt State Women's @GorillasTrack takes home it's third straight MIAA Cross Country title led by the team leader & individual conference champion Piper Misse. More tonight on @KSNLocalNews. @PittStGorillas @KSNLocalSports pic.twitter.com/Ut0xvlv0CJ — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) October 26, 2019

Four PSU runners came in the top 20 to earn All-MIAA honors including Redshirt Junior Cassidy Westhoff (21 minutes, 36.1 seconds) who placed third overall.

Missouri Southern, who hosted the event, finished in third place with 91 points. Kelie Henderson (22 minutes, 7 seconds) finished sixth and Julianna Determan ( 22 minutes, 14.3 seconds) came in eighth place.