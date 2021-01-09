Pitt State women’s basketball uses second half comeback to outlast MSSU

PITTSBURG, Kan. — After being down 38-28 at halftime, the Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team used a 15-0 run towards the end of the second half to complete the 70-67 comeback win against Missouri Southern State University at John Lance Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Gorillas (6-3, 6-3 MIAA) secured their fifth straight win and put a halt to the Lions (4-4, 4-4 MIAA) four-game winning streak.

Kaylee DaMitz scored a season-high 25 points to give way for the win, while Tristan Gegg added 15 of her own. Gegg’s 3-pointer with 9:06 left on the game clock gave the Gorillas a 55-52 lead.

MSSU had led by as many as 12 points and led 52-43 with 1:22 to play in the third quarter before Pitt State ignited the comeback. The Lions received a big lift from the bench behind Kaitlin Hunnicutt’s career-high 15 points. Carley Turnbull led the Lions in scoring with 18 points.

Turnbull pulled the Lions within one point (68-67) with 24 seconds to go in the game, but the Gorillas were able to hang on after a couple trips to the free throw line.

Pitt State will travel to Emporia, Kan., Thursday (Jan. 14) to face Emporia State University at 5:30 p.m. CT. Missouri Southern heads to Topeka, Kan., to battle the Washburn University Ichabods on Thursday (Jan. 14) with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. CT.