Pitt State Women’s Basketball Downs KU in Exhibition

LAWRENCE, KS– The Pittsburg State Women’s Basketball team defeated the Division I Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, 90-82, in an exhibition game on the road.

PSU led by as many as 21 in the game, and shot better than 52 percent from the field. The Gorillas also made 13 three-point attempts to the Jayhawks one.

Five players scored in double figures including Carthage High School product Maya Williams who scored a team-high 22 points. Altamont native Tristan Gegg dropped 20 points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds, and fellow sophomore Kaylee DaMitz scored 15 points in the victory.

Next up for the PSU Women is the regular season opener when Pitt hosts the MIAA/GAC Crossover Tournament at John Lance Arena starting November 8th.