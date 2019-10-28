Pitt State Women’s Basketball Downs KU in Exhibition

Local Sports

by: Kevin Ryans

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, KS– The Pittsburg State Women’s Basketball team defeated the Division I Kansas Jayhawks on Sunday, 90-82, in an exhibition game on the road.

PSU led by as many as 21 in the game, and shot better than 52 percent from the field. The Gorillas also made 13 three-point attempts to the Jayhawks one.

Five players scored in double figures including Carthage High School product Maya Williams who scored a team-high 22 points. Altamont native Tristan Gegg dropped 20 points and grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds, and fellow sophomore Kaylee DaMitz scored 15 points in the victory.

Next up for the PSU Women is the regular season opener when Pitt hosts the MIAA/GAC Crossover Tournament at John Lance Arena starting November 8th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories