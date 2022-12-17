Pitt State women’s basketball was at home after almost a week since their last game. They were host the Central Missouri Jennies.

The Gorillas played really well in the first quarter, but struggled to get things going in the second quarter. The third quarter was a different story as Grace Pyle came alive in the quarter after Pitt was facing a big double digit lead.

Pitt State couldn’t pull off the upset at home over Central Missouri and falls 82-75. Grace Pyle lead the Gorillas with 19 points. Tristan Gegg had 15 points, while Harper Schreiner finished with 11 points. Karenna Gerber chipped in 10 points.

The Gorillas next game will be after Christmas on December 29th against Tabor College at 5:00 pm.