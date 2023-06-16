After putting on a high school team camp last week, The Pitt State women’s basketball program put on a second team camp this week which ended Friday.

Teams from around the Four States and even teams in different parts of the country attended the camp to compete in several scrimmages at John Lance Arena.

The camp gave high school players a chance to checkout the Pitt State campus and athletic facilities, while head coach Amanda Davied and her staff were able to meet and scout the players. Davied spoke on the success of the two camps and how fun it was to host these teams.

Amanda Davied said, “We’ve had a team from Colorado a few years ago, we had Nebraska last week, we had Texas last year. It’s fun to get those teams in, but what really makes it go is the teams that return every year, so it’s been fun to build those relationships. Just players in general, I mean we’re out here doing TikToks with them and they have these little mini challenges they do, and so it’s quite an experience for the teams to be here for a couple days.”