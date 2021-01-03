Pitt State women’s basketball blows out Northwest Missouri

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team looks like they’ve reached another level. After a slow start to the season, the Gorillas have amassed four straight wins to move from 1-3 to 5-3 on the season.

A balanced attack and lockdown defense helped the Gorillas roll past the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats (3-3, 3-3 MIAA) Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena, 80-50 — a team that hadn’t seen the court since Dec. 12.

Tristan Gegg led four Pitt State players in double figures with 15 points. Julia Johnson grabbed a career-high 13 points, while Kaylee DaMitz added 12 points and seven assists. Maya Williams also chipped in with 11 points.

The Gorillas defense came alive provided by a spark from Sydnee Crain off the bench as Pitt State held the Bearcats to just 16 total points in the second half alone.

Erin Davis added nine points for the Gorillas in the game, with Ashton McCorry finishing with seven points.

Pitt State returns to action next Saturday (Jan. 9) when the Gorillas host MIAA rival Missouri Southern State University at 1:30 p.m. CT.