PITTSBURG, Kan. – Led by 22 points from Kaylee DaMitz the Gorillas improve to 13-5 in the conference with a 54-41 victory over Lincoln.

It wasn’t the most glamorous of wins. But Pitt State makes it five straight with a 54-41 win tonight.



DaMitz was the only Gorilla in double figures in the victory.

Pitt State will return to action on Saturday when they host the 19th ranked Central Missouri Jennies.