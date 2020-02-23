Pitt State Women win 4th straight game

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Pitt State Women won their 4th consecutive game, with a 77-76 overtime victory against Northwest Missouri State.

The Gorillas were without 4 of their usual starters, but would win the game after Senior, Meghan Maher hit a jumper at the buzzer in the 4th quarter.

Sydnee Crain would hit the go-ahead basket in overtime to lift the Gorillas to their 16th win of the season.

Kaylee DaMitz led the Gorilla scoring with 14 points, Erin Davis added 13, and Sydnee Crain had 12 in the win.

Pitt State (16-9, 12-5) will return to action on Wednesday, February 25th at home against Lincoln.