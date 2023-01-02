The Pittsburg State-Missouri Southern rivalry game would take place Monday evening in the the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The Gorillas would upset the ninth ranked Lions 87-79 to hand MSSU their second loss of the season.

Pitt State’s win would earn them their 10th victory if the season, while they also improve to 5-2 in MIAA play. MSSU falls to 4-2 in conference play. Both coaches would respond after the game.

Pitt Amanda Davied said, “I think it gives our kids a lot of confidence as far as how to move forward from here. Before, we kind of just slump our shoulders after a game, moral victories, nobody wants to hear it. Nobody in our locker room wants to hear about moral victories, I know better than to go in and say it. We just said we have to get this much better and that’s what I think they did, was get this much better.”

Ronnie Ressel said, “They did a great job of kicking out early, getting the open looks, knocking those down which again, spaced us out which allowed them to get to the rim and get dump off passes to their big kid inside and we just didn’t make a good adjustment and play with the effort that we had been playing with. It’s gonna be a learning thing and we better learn pretty quick, because we go on the road and play two of the better teams in our league.”

Pitt State next goes on the road to face Nebraska-Kearney Thursday at 5:30. MSSU will go against Fort Hays on the road Thursday at 5:30 as well.