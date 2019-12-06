Pitt State Women start MIAA play with second consecutive victory

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Women picked up their second straight conference game in three days, 84-63 over Washburn.

MIAA leading scorer, Tristan Gegg paced the Gorillas with 21 points. Maya Williams recorded her second consecutive double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Five total Gorillas finished in double figures (Athena Alvarado (13), Sydnee Crain (12), & Kaylee DaMitz (10)].

Pitt State Women will return to action on Sunday, December 15th to take on Missouri Valley College at home.