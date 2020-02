TOPEKA, Kan. – The Pitt State Women dropped their second consecutive game, 82-75 at Washburn.

Tristan Gegg led the Gorillas in scoring with 31 points. Athena Alvarado added 21 points in the loss.

Pitt State (12-9, 8-5) will return to action on Wednesday, February 12th at home against Missouri Western.

Despite the loss the Pitt State Women have clinched a spot in the MIAA Championship.