JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Pitt State Women improved to 9-7 overall 5-3 in conference play with an 84-63 victory at Lincoln.

Meghan Maher and Tristan Gegg led all scorers with 17 points a piece. Ashton McCorry (14), Kaylee DaMitz (13), and Marina Bauza Rubert (12) all finished in double figures.

McCorry also finished with 11 rebounds for a double-double on the night.

Pitt State returns to action next Saturday when they host Missouri Southern.