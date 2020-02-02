Pitt State women blow past Northeastern State for fourth straight win, 86-56

PITTSBURG, Kan. — They say you want to be playing your best basketball towards the end of the season. Well, that’s exactly what the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team is doing.

The Pitt State Gorillas (12-7, 8-3 MIAA) were not messing around today as they made quick work of the Northeastern RiverHawks (5-15, 3-10) in the 86-56 win. Athena Alvarado led the way for the Gorillas with a double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds).

Alvarado wasn’t the only Gorilla who woke up feeling dangerous. Three other Gorillas reached double figures, including: Tristan Gegg (16), Kaylee DaMitz (14) and Meghan Maher (10). DaMitz also added a team-high nine assists.

As a team, the Gorillas shot 56 percent from the field and 47 percent from three. Not to mention, Pitt State controlled the defensive end as well, allowing just six points in the first quarter and 13 in the third quarter.

Pitt State is currently tied for third in conference standings, and hit the road for a two-game road trip starting with the Emporia State Hornets (15-5, 8-3) on Wednesday. Tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.