Pitt State wins season home opener over Baptist Bible College

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was a little bit of a wait, but the season home opener finally arrived for the Pitt State Gorillas men’s basketball team. And it did not disappoint as the Gorillas made easy work of the Baptist Bible College Patriots, winning 110-57.

Seven Gorillas scored in double figures Saturday afternoon, including: Grant Harding (17), Ray Elliot (12), Antonio Givens II (15), R.J. Lawrence (11) and Jah-Kobe Womack (11). Givens also garnered eight rebounds with Womack generating a team-leading five assists.

Pitt State shot 49.3 percent from the field and Pittsburg product Drew Roelfs stole the show, knocking down six-of-10 3-pointers to finish with a career high 20 points. Fifty-seven points procured from the bench as well in today’s effort.

Gorillas move to 2-1 on the season with its next game slated for Friday at home and tip-off scheduled for 3 pm.