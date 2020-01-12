Pitt State WBB’s comeback falls short in 88-86 loss to Central Oklahoma

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Just when you thought it might have been over, Tristan Gegg knocked down two 3-pointers and converted a layup to pull the Pitt State Gorillas (8-6, 4-2) within two in the closing 30 seconds of the game. Time expired as the Gorillas weren’t able to fully overcome the deficit, losing 88-86 to the Central Oklahoma Bronchos (12-3, 6-1).

The Gorillas erased a 14-point third quarter separation, but the last minute effort wasn’t enough to secure the win. Gegg notched a game high 26 points with Athena Alvarado adding 23 points of her own, and Kaylee DaMitz posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists.

Alvarado also had a game high 11 rebounds in the loss. Maya Williams found double figures with 14 points.

Pitt State returns to action on Wednesday with an away game against Central Missouri (11-3, 5-0) with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. CT.