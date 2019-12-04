Pitt State WBB starts MIAA play with 68-49 win over Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, Mo. — What better way to start off MIAA play not only against a crosstown rival in the Missouri Southern Lions (2-6, 0-1), but with a 68-49 win on the road. The Pitt State Gorillas women’s basketball team (3-3, 1-0) took to the boards and out-rebounded the Lions 57 to 34 to secure its first conference win of the season.

Maya Williams dominated off the glass tonight, posting a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Athena Alvarado had 12 rebounds of her own alongside 14 total points, and Tristan Gegg also found double figures with 12 points. Kaylee DaMitz led the team in scoring with 18 points.

Gorillas return to action back home this Thursday at John Lance Arena for a matchup against the Washburn Ichabods (3-3, 0-1) with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.