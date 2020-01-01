Pitt State WBB rings in the New Year with a 78-40 win over Tabor College

PITTSBURG, Kan. — What better way for the Pittsburg State Gorillas women’s basketball team (6-4, 2-0) to ring in 2020 than with a big 78-40 win over the Tabor College Blue Jays (7-7).

The offense was rolling early to eventually take a 43-19 lead at halftime. Kaylee DaMitz posted a game — and team — high 17 points as Sydnee Crain collected her first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds). Athena Alvarado may not have brought in as many boards as usual, but she helped pace the Gorillas behind 8-of-10 shooting from the field. Tristan Gegg also added 13 points of her own.

Pitt State’s defense was lights out, limiting Tabor to 40 points, and the Gorillas only allowed four turnovers of their own.

Gorillas head to Kearney, Neb., on Saturday to reopen MIAA play with a matchup against the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers (12-1, 1-1).