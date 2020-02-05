Pitt State WBB prepares for trip to Emporia

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Gorillas are currently on a four-game winning streak as they enter tomorrow night’s match up with Emporia State.

The road trip to Emporia will be the first of two road games for the Gorillas as Saturday they will be at Washburn. This also marks the first road game for the Gorillas since January 18th when they defeated Lincoln, 84-63.

The Gorillas and Hornets are currently tied for third in the conference standings at 8-3.

Head Coach Amanda Davied spoke about what she believes they will see on Wednesday from the Hornets.

“Oh I wish I knew,” Davied said, “Toby [Wynn] does a great job, their staff does a great job, so they threw some junk at us last year, and I’m positive they will throw some more junk at us this year, with Tristan [Gegg] being the leading scorer. He’s done it with [Kaitlyn] Potter [Newman University] and some of the other leading scorers in the league and, so I have no doubt that we will have a little bit of a mystery the first few possessions and hopefully you know what we’ve been working on will be ready to go, too.”

Tip off for tomorrow night’s game is at 5:30 PM.