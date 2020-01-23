Pitt State WBB looks for season sweep of MSSU

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Women (9-7, 5-3) will host the Missouri Southern Lions on Saturday, January 25th looking for a season sweep.

This season the Gorillas will look to complete that sweep and avenge a loss to the Lions from the second meeting in the 2018-19 season.

“You know, now we’re back into school, we’re getting back into our regular routines. We got practices going, and last year we slipped a little bit, and so, we don’t want that to happen this year we didn’t forget it. So, we’re just trying to come out here with a lot of energy and don’t let it fall down,” said Sophomore Guard, Kaylee DaMitz.

“I think it’ll be important for us, for our whole bench, our whole roster, to be ready to go, and there’s no excuses, you got to be ready and you got to pay attention to the scout. Even if you only get two minutes, if you get twenty minutes, you got to be ready. There’s this time of the year, where there’s just no time for mistakes from anybody,” added Head Coach, Amanda Davied.

Pitt State and Missouri Southern will face off in a double header on Saturday, the women’s game will tip at 1:30 PM from John Lance Arena, followed by the men’s game.