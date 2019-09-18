Pitt State Volleyball opens conference play with win over MSSU

PITTSBURG, Kan.- The Pitt State Gorillas open MIAA conference play with a win over Missouri Southern 3-1.

The Gorillas improved to (6-3, 1-0) on the season with the victory over the Lions.

Meg Auten led the Gorillas in kills with 17, while Janelle Brehm paced the Lions with 13.

Former Carl Junction Bulldog, Olivia Lewis led the Lions in blocks with 4 while the Gorillas had Claire Sandvig and Emily Regier tied at 4.

Pitt State’s, Laura Willoughby would have the top mark for both teams in assists with 28.

Pitt State returns to action on Friday against Central Oklahoma.

Missouri Southern will be at Newman on Friday.