PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State volleyball team is less than two months away from the start of its season, but in the meantime, the team took a step back to host its elite camp.

Tuesday afternoon, the Gorillas wrapped up their second day and final day of the camp for high school volleyball players around the area. This was a two-day advanced camp that allowed the young athletes to learn the game of volleyball from Pitt State, tour the campus and experience the life of the Pitt State volleyball players.

Carly Clennan said, “All of us here love volleyball so much we wouldn’t be here otherwise. Starting at ages, very young, up until now, seeing these girls kind of start those things that we’ve been through, it’s very, very special. So, it’s fun to see them grow and kind of put yourself in their shoes again.”

For most of these campers, they’ve been attending this camp for years and have already established a relationship with the coaching staff and players. For head coach Jen Gomez, she’s always looking for players to add to her roster and these players could be future Gorillas.

Jadyn Jackson says, “It’s super fun to have these girls here. They are future recruits, and a lot of them want to attend school here. So, it’s a lot of fun to show them how we do things around here. Instead of being coached, we get to coach them and motivate them and encourage them while they’re on the court, too.”

Coach Jen Gomez mentioned, “I love getting to see when they come in as young girls at 13 years old, and then I see them still as seniors in high school. To know that they love their experience here at Pittsburg State, that they see something special in our program and we have that connection. That’s kind of what we’re about here, is that community connection. I love seeing them grow as players and just still seeing that love for volleyball. That’s been fun.”