Pitt State teams win PSU MIAA Challenge; MSSU women’s take second, men’s finish third

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams showed up and showed out as the Gorillas claimed victories at the PSU MIAA Challenge Saturday evening at the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University.

The women’s side for the Gorillas finished with a final score of 161 points, while the men’s garnered a team score of 178. Missouri Southern also delivered an impressive performance on the women’s side as the Lions finished in second with a team score of 135 points. Southern men’s finished in third on the day with 117 points.

Pitt State’s Haven Lander took her third straight victory in the women’s pole vault with a vault of 13-4.5. Elena Bisotto (MSSU) finished second, while Paige Rantz (PSU) finished third. Missouri Southern’s Claire Luallen captured titles in both the women’s long jump (5.62m) and the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.68 — which marked an NCAA qualifying time. Trace Mosby (PSU) claimed second in the women’s 60m hurdles, with Madelyn Marquez (PSU) finishing third.

Jasmine Deckard (MSSU) went off for the Lions as she captured a time of 7.72 to win the women’s 60m dash. J’Zaria Cartwright (MSSU) took second right behind Deckard.

In the women’s weight throw, Pitt State’s Camryn Williams finished first with a throw of 52-3.75. Mallory Huber (MSSU) placed second and Monica Jirak (PSU) took third. Williams also won the shot put with a best mark of 45-0.5.

On the men’s side of events, the Gorillas posted four individual event victories highlighted by Matt Wilson’s school record setting in the 600 yard run. Wilson won the race in 1:11.54 to break Dinsdale Morgan’s 25-year-old mark of 1:11.85 from the 1995 season. Konner Swenson also won the shot put with a best mark of 57 feet, 1 inch and Tim Johnson won the high jump with a top clearance of 6-7.75.

Peyton Barton (MSSU) won the men’s weight throw event for the third time this season with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 19.35m. Cameron Wright (PSU) won the men’s pole vault with a vault of 16-10.75 and Cameron Johnson (PSU) finished second, while Bryan Candrl (MSSU) finished third.

Webb City product Ryan Riddle continues to dominate after winning the men’s mile run with a time of 4:04.62. Riddle also won the men’s 3000m run with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 8:15.52 and his time marks the fourth best in the event in MSSU history. Gidieon Kimutai, Jared Ozee and JP Rutledge rounded out the top-4 in Pittsburg for the 3000m run.

Gabe McClain (MSSU) won the men’s 800m run with a time of 1:53.36. Colin Webber (PSU) finished second right behind McClain with a time of 1:56.29.

TEAM SCORES:

Women:

1) Pittsburg St. (161 points)

2) Missouri Southern (135)

3) Lincoln (Mo.) (79)

4) Missouri Western (71.50)

5) Emporia St. (61.50)

6) Central Oklahoma (59)

7) Rogers State (51)

Men:

1) Pittsburg St. (178 points)

2) Emporia St. (152)

3) Missouri Southern (117)

4) Missouri Western (48)

5) Lincoln (Mo.) (42)

6) Rogers State (27)

The rest of the scores of each individual event can be found here.