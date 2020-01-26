Pitt State takes care of business in 83-74 win against Missouri Southern

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The band is back together again after Pitt State’s Maya Williams and Athena Alvarado returned to the lineup to help the Gorillas top the Missouri Southern Lions (5-12, 2-7), 83-74.

In the second meeting between the two teams this season, Pitt State (10-7, 6-3) found another level with Tristan Gegg finding her rhythm. Gegg finished with 27 points and eight rebounds to pull the Gorillas away from the surging Lions.

Missouri Southern did not back down and brought forth a more tactical display as opposed to the first round between the two teams. Destiny Cozart led the way for the Lions with 16 points while Zoe Campbell posted a double-double, 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Not to mention, there were a total of 41 free throw attempts in this competition for the Gorillas, most of which came in the waning minutes of the game. Pitt State knocked down 36 of them, shooting almost 88 percent from the charity mark. A couple converted free throws and double figure performances from fellow Gorillas Kaylee DaMitz (21) and Maya Williams (11) closed it out.

Pitt State returns to action on Wednesday where the Gorillas will face MIAA newcomers Rogers State, while the Lions will resume play on the same day but at home and against Northeastern State.