Pitt State starts up 2021 spring football season

FOOTBALL IS BACK … Or at least spring football has arrived.

Pitt State started up its spring football season with day one of practice Tuesday evening. It marks head coach Brian Wright’s second year in charge of the program and his first opportunity to play in a full slate of MIAA games for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Gorillas were able to play an abbreviated fall season in 2020, going 2-2 through four games played. Pitt State received a small taste of MIAA competition, facing Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western, and Wright adds playing those games served a lot of good for the team as a whole. The energy is high coming into the new season and Wright is ready to build off what the Gorillas started just last fall.

“I’m always excited about the veteran guys that come back, the guys that got to play some last year, the guys that have played here before, to watch those guys come back,” Wright said. “We have a little bit now of experience and some veteran leadership out there, and just excited to watch us build off of that throughout the spring.”

One of the senior leaders coming back is running back Tucker Horak. He says that you can expect much excitement from the offense come the fall.

“I think you can expect us to be really explosive,” he said. “We’ve had good athletes the last however many years, and we’re going to be in the right places, and we’re going to be solid. We’re going to be fast, and I can’t wait to see what we do in a full season.”

The 2021 football season is set to kick off Sept. 2 with Pitt State on the road at Central Missouri.