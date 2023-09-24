PITTSBURG, KS – In what initially was a 7-3 ballgame at halftime, the Gorillas staged yet another second half comeback against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday afternoon.

Led by quarterback Chad Dodson, the Gorillas offense adjusted after suffering two turnovers in the first half. Dodson found receivers Jack Roberts and Kolbe Katsis for big gains to open up the scoring in the third quarter.

Kam Gillespie also contributed with a touchdown in the back of the end zone, along with Cleo Chandler on a 10 yard rushing touchdown.

The Gorillas defense also provided a spark. Michael Lacey, Jordan Rodgers, and Jaylen Fuksa all forced interceptions against Nebraska-Kearney’s TJ Davis. Lacey’s interception, a pick six, sealed the game as the Gorillas won 33-14 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Pitt State, now 4-0, will travel to face Northeastern State on Saturday.