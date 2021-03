WATCH: Pitt State baseball entered the day one of four in its past five games, but the Gorillas were able to avoid a series sweep after taking one of two in a doubleheader, hosting Washburn Monday afternoon at Al Ortolani Field.

The Gorillas dropped game one 13-10 after both teams exchanged a barrage of homers. Pitt State took game two 9-8 thanks to a late seventh inning triple from Ryan Koval.