WATCH: Pitt State softball started the season with a 4-10 overall record and entered Tuesday afternoon’s doubleheader against Emporia State on a two-game losing streak. After a dominant performance through nearly 12 innings of shutout softball in two games from Kaylee Burns, the Gorillas have turned a slow start into a hot streak to begin conference play.

Pitt State took a shutout win in game one, 5-0, and a 6-3 win in game two.