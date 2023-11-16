PITTSBURG, KS – In the first round of the playoffs, the Gorillas will welcome in Indianapolis, a familiar opponent come Saturday. Last season, Pitt State’s defense managed to pitch a shutout in a 35-0 victory.

With a revamped roster and new quarterback, however, Indianapolis could prove to be a far different opponent.

“They’re a better football team than what we played a year ago,” said head coach Brian Wright.

“They have a really good quarterback, a very balanced offense, and a couple of receivers that are lightening quick, so we have to be prepared.”

Linebacker Jack Barkley spoke specifically to the talent of the Indianapolis offensive line, and how creating pressure will prove to be significant.

“A lot of their same guys returned on the o-line,” Barkley said.

“Their guys are sound. We have to create pressure and close in on a very talented quarterback, and get those takeaways.”

On the defensive front, Gorillas offensive lineman Zane Madison spoke to the quickness of the Indianapolis front seven.

“They’re really good with their hands and moves. While they’re kind of smaller than some teams in the middle, they’re going to be super quick.”

Pitt State will host Indianapolis on Saturday at 1 p.m.