PITTSBURG, KS — After giving up the first touchdown of the game to the Emporia State Hornets, the No. 23 Pittsburg State Gorillas poured it on late to win 47-23. It marks the third straight season with a home opener victory.

The Gorillas led 13-7 at halftime over its fellow MIAA opponent, and it wasn’t until the second half where the offense turned up the scoring to come out on top.