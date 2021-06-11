Pitt State names Fuller as new head softball coach

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A month after Ashley Balazs resigned from the head coaching role for the Pittsburg State University softball team, the Gorillas announced Friday the programs new head coach.

Jenny Fuller becomes the new Gorillas head softball coach after spending four seasons as head coach at NCAA Division II member Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. She led the Wolves to an 85-80 overall record, including a 23-20 mark this past spring.

Fuller also served as head coach at NAIA member Cardinal Stritch University for two years (2016-17), compiling a 59-36 record. She has a 144-116 (.554) record in six seasons as a collegiate head coach.

“I am very honored to have been selected as the head softball coach at Pittsburg State University,” Fuller said in the school’s official press release. “The facilities, administrative support, and fan involvement at Pitt are unmatched in Division II, and I am excited to begin working on developing our standard of excellence in the softball program.

“I would like to thank President (Steve) Scott, Jim Johnson, and the search committee for providing this opportunity to become part of Gorilla nation!”

A graduate of McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, Fuller began her collegiate coaching career as an assistant softball and pitching coach with her alma mater. Fuller also earned two degrees at Baylor University while pitching two years with the Bears, and eventually playing one professional season with the Freising Grizzlies of the German Bundeslegia.

“We are excited to have Jenny join the Gorilla family and Pittsburg community as our head softball coach,” Pittsburg State University Athletic Director Jim Johnson said. “She is an experienced collegiate head coach with a proven track record of success at the Division II level. Her playing and coaching career was a great fit for our softball program. Additionally, Jenny and her husband, Brad, are extremely excited to be a part of the Pittsburg community.



“Everyone we talked to had nothing but great things to say about Jenny and her coaching ability, her recruiting ability, the culture she builds as a leader and her focus on ensuring student-athletes have a great collegiate experience.”