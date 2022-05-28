ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Pittsburg State men’s track and field team has had a season to remember. They finished the season in grand fashion, claiming the 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field title.

The championship is the Gorillas first outdoor national title in program history, second overall. The Gorillas finished with 70 points in the three-day championship meet to claim the crown. West Texas A&M University finished as the national runner-up with 61 points, while the host school Grand Valley State finished third with 56 points.

Leading by seven points going into the final event, the 4×400 meter relay, the Gorillas were able to claim a runner up finish in the race, securing their spot atop the leaderboard.

Louis Rollins and Braylen Brewer secured individual event national titles for Pittsburg State. Rollins won the 110 meter hurdles, Brewer the 400 meter run.

Pitt State’s previous best outdoor national finish was fourth place in 1999 and last year’s fourth-place tie in 2021.

The women’s team would secure a ninth place overall finish.